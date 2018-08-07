Jack Ma visits SA for first time to speak with entrepreneurs

Jack Ma, the founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, will on Wednesday launch the “Netpreneur Prize” initiative on his first ever visit to South Africa.
The initiative is aimed at creating a community of 100 young, African entrepreneurs by 2030 who will receive grants totaling US$10 million.
Ma is one of the richest men in the world with a net worth of US$42.7 billion. Alibaba’s revenue in the 12 months ending in March 2017 rose by 56 percent to $23 billion.
His address forms part of a conference “Netpreneurs: The Rise of Africa’s Digital Lions” taking place at Wits on Wednesday to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing a new digital Africa and the role that the public sector, investors, entrepreneurs and educational organisations must play in this transformation.
Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development will deliver a keynote address.
– African News Agency (ANA)
