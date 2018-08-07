Court reserves judgment on parole for Chris Hani’s killer

The North Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg today reserved judgment on yet another parole application by Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus.

Walus, who has spent 25 years of his life sentence for the April 1993 killing in the Kgosi Mampuru Prison, is asking the court to review and set aside Justice Minister Michael Masutha’s refusal to grant him parole.

This is Walus’ third legal bid for parole. He received a positive recommendation from the Parole Board seven years ago, but his parole was turned down by the minister in 2013.

Through his legal representative, Walus said he has numerous times expressed his remorse to the Hani family as well as to society.

His fate now lies in the hands of Judge Selby Baqwa, the same judge who in 2015 granted medical parole to Clive Derby-Lewis, who plotted Hani’s murder together with Walus.

The judge at the time said he believed the 79-year-old Derby-Lewis had shown remorse for the murder.

If released, Walus said he wanted to go back to Poland to be reunited with his family.

– African News Agency (ANA)

