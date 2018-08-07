Send Brian Hlongwa, Qedani Mahlangu to jail – TAC

The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) today demanded that controversial African National Congress (ANC) politicians, Brian Hlongwa and Qedani Mahlangu, should be jailed and also be removed as officials from the party’s Gauteng structures.

Hundreds of TAC and Corruption Watch members marched to the Gauteng Legislature to hand over their memorandum of demands and demanded to be addressed by Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Makhura was not there to receive their memorandum.

The TAC’s Sibongile Tshabalala said they were disappointed by the premier. “Makhura always projects himself as a leader, but when he is supposed to take leadership he runs away from us, they are not respecting the people who voted them into power.

“We not going to allow Hlongwa and Mahlangu to stay on leading while they are not being held accountable for their actions.”

Both Hlongwa and Mahlangu are former Gauteng health MECs whose terms were blighted by major controversy.

“The ANC has kept thieves within them. Gauteng health is in a crisis because of him. Infrastructure is collapsing because of corruption,” Tshabalala said.

Mahlangu resigned as the political head of Gauteng health earlier this year following the Life Esidimeni tragedy which resulted in the deaths of 144 patients after they were removed from Life Esidimeni centres to unlicensed NGOs under her watch.

Hlongwa, meanwhile, stands accused of facilitating corruption amounting to about R1.2 billion in the Gauteng health department during his tenure, but now serves as the ANC’s chief whip at the Gauteng Legislature.

The TAC’s Fikile Mtshweni said: “Both should be criminally charged, prosecuted and jailed. Instead the governing party has rewarded them with seats on its provincial executive committee. If this party does not care to impose consequences on these people, rest assured. Come 2019, the voters will impose consequences on them.”

The TAC warned that if their demands were not taken seriously by the department of health they will protest in larger numbers and the ANC should say goodbye to their votes in the general elections next year.

Legislature Speaker Ntombi Mekgwe signed the memorandum and promised that they will engage with the leadership of the TAC as to where they will be taking the matter.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Freedom Front Plus supported the protest and promised that they will continue pushing for the ANC to account for keeping Mahlangu and Hlongwa.

– African News Agency (ANA)

