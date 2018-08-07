Houses for military veterans in ‘Magashule’s Free State’ still not built after 10 years

In a statement on Tuesday, the DA said that it had travelled to Riebeeckstaad in Welkom, Free State, where R48 million was allegedly budgeted for 62 military veterans that were identified more than a decade ago as beneficiaries, but they’re still waiting for their houses.

The party’s Free State leader Patricia Kopane said that since September 2017 only 10 foundations were laid.

“The foundations are still there and there is no hope of these houses being built anytime soon. When the beneficiaries questioned the status of the project, they were informed by a government official under Premier Sisi Ntombela, who was then the CoGTA MEC, that there was no money to pursue the project.

They said that the Ithuteng Consultancy from Parys was awarded the contract, alleging that it was “seemingly an ally of former premier Ace Magashule”.

“This is the same company that failed to pay the money for the hostels that they were renting from the Free State Development Corporation, and has also been accused of failing to complete a housing project in Bethlehem.

Kopane committed to writing to the chairperson of human settlements, Nocawe Mafu, to request her to summon Matjhabeng’s mayor, Nkosinathi Speelman, and municipal manager, Thabiso Tsoaeli, to appear before the committee and account for the R48 million.

They said Samuel Bani, one of the beneficiaries, now felt betrayed by the very government he had fought and sacrificed for.

“He feels that their hard work has gone unnoticed.”