South Africa 7.8.2018 03:01 pm

University of Limpopo suspends classes amid Nsfas chaos

Raeesa Kimmie
Students shutdown campus on Monday, 6 August, in solidarity with the University of Venda. Photo: Twitter; @petrusngate1

University of Limpopo students joined Nsfas protests in solidarity with the University of Venda on Monday morning.

According to a statement released by vice-chancellor and principal of University of Limpopo (UL) Professor Mahlo Mokgalong, the academic programme has been suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is to allow management to discuss the concerns raised with the students representative council (SRC), reports Bosveld Review.

Classes at the campus were suspended after students shutdown the campus in solidarity with University of Venda (Univen) protest for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) funds release.

According to reports, the SRC are demanding funds for transport and off-campus accommodation.

“Management tenders its profuse apologies to all staff and students for the inconvenience caused,” Mokgalong said.

