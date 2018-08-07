 
South Africa 7.8.2018 01:54 pm

Alleged drunk driver shot in buttocks by PE metro cop

Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP

Police say officers tried to stop the motorist, but he refused and perilously drove on the wrong side facing oncoming traffic.

An alleged drunk driving suspect is in a stable condition in hospital after being shot following a dramatic chase by Nelson Mandela Bay Metro police officials on Tuesday.

Acting metro police chief Andrew Moses said officers first noticed a grey car in Sydenham dangerously weaving left to right and speeding through three red traffic lights.

“The man refused to stop and perilously drove on the wrong side of Uitenhage Road facing oncoming traffic. At the corner of Spondo and Uitenhage Road, in the vicinity of Kenako Mall, two of our patrol vehicles managed to bring the riotous driver to a stop by boxing him in.”

Moses said the 42-year-old man appeared to point an object in the direction of the pursuing officer, who out of concern for his own safety, fired a shot wounding the man in his buttocks. The incident has been reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

