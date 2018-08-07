Argument over adapter results in stitches after using pliers in attack

A man who attacked his acquaintance with a pair of pliers over an adapter has had his two-year sentence suspended, Alex News reports.

The Alexandra Magistrates’ Court suspended the suspect’s sentence for five years after he was found guilty of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mpho Malatji, 33, was found guilty by Magistrate Renier Boshoff for assaulting the victim, who is known to him, on the morning of June 26.

It later emerged that Malatji went to the victim’s home and sold an adapter to him for R5. On the morning of July 5, the accused returned to the victim’s home and demanded it back, saying that he would refund him, but the victim allegedly refused. Malatji left and returned later, sneaked up behind him and hit him on the head with a pair of pliers. The victim had to go to the clinic for stitches.

Malatji was arrested on July 24.

