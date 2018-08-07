 
menu
South Africa 7.8.2018 01:43 pm

Manyi wins claim over Mcebo Dlamini calling him a ‘horny old donkey’

Citizen reporter
Jimmy Manyi speaks to a reporter from The Citizen at the ANN7 Offices in Midrand on 25 August 2017. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Jimmy Manyi speaks to a reporter from The Citizen at the ANN7 Offices in Midrand on 25 August 2017. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The Afrotone owner and the activist butted heads over a WhatsApp group message, resulting in a R55k lawsuit that left the businessman smiling.

Businessman Mwandile Manyi has walked away with R55 000 in a damages claim against Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini, who called him a “horny and stinky old donkey”

Manyi won his defamation claim against Dlamini, and Judge Moses Mavundla awarded Manyi R50 000 in damages. The businessman also won a R5 000 claim for Dlamini’s threat, when the activist said Manyi deserved to be necklaced.

The lawsuit stems from a group called Open Politics, which the two were a part of in 2017, where the question, “What is regime change?” came up.

Manyi provided his views on the issue, to which Dlamini responded with defamatory remarks. According to Manyi, the comments by the accused were circulated on other social media groups.

The businessman took the matter to the High Court in Pretoria after the messages were circulated.

The message read: “You lame horny old donkey; remember how you came to Wits and you wanted to f*** Nompendulo? Remember how you gave her 40k so that you can harvest her. Lazy, horny stinky donkey.”

The judge ruled that Dlamini had infringed on Manyi’s dignity, as the words compared Manyi to an animal with low intellectual capacity and an unpleasant smell.

Dlamini is planning to oppose the civil claim.

Related Stories
Sex worker, 17, expected to spill the beans in court today 1.8.2018
Court comes to 450,000 firearm owners’ aid, slams police 27.7.2018
Afro Voice, formerly The New Age, provisionally liquidated 24.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.