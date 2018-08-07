Manyi wins claim over Mcebo Dlamini calling him a ‘horny old donkey’

Businessman Mwandile Manyi has walked away with R55 000 in a damages claim against Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini, who called him a “horny and stinky old donkey”

Manyi won his defamation claim against Dlamini, and Judge Moses Mavundla awarded Manyi R50 000 in damages. The businessman also won a R5 000 claim for Dlamini’s threat, when the activist said Manyi deserved to be necklaced.

The lawsuit stems from a group called Open Politics, which the two were a part of in 2017, where the question, “What is regime change?” came up.

Manyi provided his views on the issue, to which Dlamini responded with defamatory remarks. According to Manyi, the comments by the accused were circulated on other social media groups.

The businessman took the matter to the High Court in Pretoria after the messages were circulated.

The message read: “You lame horny old donkey; remember how you came to Wits and you wanted to f*** Nompendulo? Remember how you gave her 40k so that you can harvest her. Lazy, horny stinky donkey.”

The judge ruled that Dlamini had infringed on Manyi’s dignity, as the words compared Manyi to an animal with low intellectual capacity and an unpleasant smell.

Dlamini is planning to oppose the civil claim.