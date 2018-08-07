Security guard saves elderly woman from deadly assault

A vigilant security guard saved the life of a 73-year-old Groenkloof old-age home resident on Monday evening after she was overpowered and assaulted by a robber.

According to information received by George Herald, the suspect hit the women over the head with a weapon after she discovered he had broken into her home.

After the assault, he forced her to drive out of the complex with her car while he lay in the backseat.

Luckily, the security guard on duty noticed blood on the woman’s clothing, grew suspicious, and saw the suspect lying in the backseat. The suspect then allegedly got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made.

The victim was taken to the George Hospital to recover.

It has not yet been established how the suspect gained entry into the old-age home.

This article was translated from Afrikaans.

