South Africa 7.8.2018 10:15 am

DA supports march against Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa

ANA
Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu sits to give testimony at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings in Parktown, 22 January 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise

TAC and Corruption Watch say they will march to the Gauteng legislature to demand the removal of the former health MECs on Tuesday.

The main opposition Democratic Alliance on Tuesday said it would support a march by the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) calling for Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa to be removed from the ruling African National Congress’s Gauteng provincial executive committee.

Mahlangu, the former Gauteng member of the executive committee (MEC) for health and social development, resigned over her role in the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, while Hlongwa is accused of facilitating corruption amounting to about R1.2 billion within the Gauteng health department during his tenure.

On Monday, hundreds of members of TAC and Corruption Watch said they would march to the Gauteng legislature to demand the removal of former health MECs and current members of the provincial legislature.

DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said his party supported the move.

“It is now 47 days since the special investigating unit report was made public that implicates Hlongwa in massive corruption, but he has still not been fired,” said Bloom.

