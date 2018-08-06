Senzo Meyiwa’s father recovering after hearing ‘case closed’ on murder

The father of late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is recovering well at home and will be getting further medical assistance at a specialised hospital, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo says.

Dhlomo was speaking after visiting Sam Meyiwa at his home in Umlazi township on Monday. Meyiwa was rushed to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital last week after his health took a turn for the worse and he suffered a stroke since his son’s murder case remains unresolved.

According to reports, Meyiwa had not been well since the previous week when police announced they were closing the case.

“I paid Mr Meyiwa a visit as he asked that I visit him. I brought him a wheelchair as I had learnt that he needs it after the stroke. He expressed satisfaction after spending a week at Prince Mshiyeni Hospital,” Dlomo said in a statement, posing for a picture with a frail-looking Meyiwa.

“I am satisfied with the plan of management by the doctors as he will be seen at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday 07 August 2018.”

Senzo was mysteriously shot dead at the home of his musician girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in what is believed to have been a robbery in Vosloorus Johannesburg four years ago.

At Senzo Meyiwa Commemoration Cup held at the King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi in June, police minister Bheki Cele said that Senzo’s murder case had become a priority for police to investigate and had been placed within the top five cases that need to be attended to.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.