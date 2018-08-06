Influential women given ‘Power’ behind the radio mic

Gauteng-based talk radio station PowerFM today said it will this week give phenomenal women the opportunity to take control of its airwaves for three days as part of its Women’s Month programme to celebrate and elevate South Africa’s multi-talented women.

In its fourth year, the #987Woman will see all male presenters replaced by a line-up of women which includes mayors, ministers, poets, musicians, actors and professors; and many others who will share their views and opinions on a myriad of topics affecting their lives and society as large.

On Wednesday, outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will kick off things with the breakfast show followed by outspoken EFF MP Makoti Khawula between 9am and midday. TV and radio personality Boity Thulo will also feature with her mother, Modiehi Thulo, for the lunch hour slot while Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu and DA MP Natasha Mazzone would do afternoon and evening shows respectively.

Thursday will see a variety of leaders such as communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane, University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, veteran actress Moshidi Motshegwa also taking to the airwaves while higher education minister Naledi Pandor and her daughter, Aisha Pandor, and chairperson of the NCOP go on air on Friday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

