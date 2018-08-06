More than 1 300 cases of diarrhoea reported in Mbombela municipality

More than 1 300 cases of diarrhoea have been reported at health facilities within Mbombela Municipality in Mpumalanga, the provincial government reported today. So far no deaths have been reported as a result of the outbreak.

Provincial government spokesperson Zibonele Mncwango said authorities were concerned as transmission of the infection seemed to be moving from one area to another.

“We wish to assure citizens that it is vigorously working hard to deal with diarrhoea outbreak in Ehlanzeni region.

“While the source of this alarming diarrhoea outbreak has not yet been identified, water tests are continuously being conducted by Ehlanzeni District Municipality, Department of Water and Sanitation, as well as the City of Mbombela repetitively on a daily basis,” said Mncwango.

Mncwango said although the government was not sure where the germ seems to be coming from, citizens were being encouraged to exercise caution by continuously washing hands with soap before eating and after using the toilet, and to wash hands after changing baby nappies, and after throwing away rubbish.

“Citizens are encouraged to prepare safe food by constantly washing or peeling fruit and vegetables, cook food thoroughly, especially meat, and should store food in a clean and cool place.

“They must continue to exercise precaution before drinking water by pouring a teaspoon of bleach into 25 litres of water, mix well, and wait for at least 30 minutes or boil the water for at least three minutes,” said Mncwango.

Mncwango said citizens should go to the nearest health facility immediately if they suspect that they are experiencing diarrhoea which was mainly in the form of passing loose stools, feeling nauseous and vomiting, as well as experiencing stomach cramps.

The provincial government called for calm and encouraged citizens to adhere to prevention measures while it deals with the outbreak, and warned against opportunistic and ill-informed rumour mongers who are intent on causing public panic.

– African News Agency (ANA)

