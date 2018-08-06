Limpopo ‘fake prophet’ arrested for alleged rape of teenage girl

A “fake prophet” who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl near Thohoyandou over the weekend after luring her pretending to help her with her life problems has been arrested.

“The alleged fake prophet, aged 31, who was highly wanted for rape, was arrested at Lwamondo Mathule village outside Thohoyandou last night [Sunday]. He will appear before the Vuwani Magistrate’s Court soon,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The self-acclaimed prophet sent the victim a text message disguised as a prophet en route to a church service in Dzwerani village outside Thohoyandou. He lured her to go and receive “a divine intervention” on her life problems, said Ngoepe.

“On her arrival, the suspect took her towards the said church and on the way he instructed her to have sex with him in order to acquire mystical powers. She declined the request, but he allegedly raped her and forced her to wear black clothing from a bag he was carrying before entering the church with her. Inside the church there were unknown congregants all wearing black clothes as well.”

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned such “barbaric acts practised in the name of religion”, and said those perpetrating this type of crime would be dealt with “accordingly and without compromise”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

