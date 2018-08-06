 
South Africa 6.8.2018 04:05 pm

Female referees attacked in Mpumalanga football tournament

Thobile Mlangeni
Cindy Ndlala's punched eye. Image: Mpumalanga News

Cindy Ndlala missed a punch, fell on the ground and was kicked in the eye.

While celebrating Women’s Month, a number of female referees still suffer abuse from the hands of male players.

On Sunday, Mpumalanga-based match assessor Cindy Ndlala was kicked in the eye during a brawl between players of a losing team and a 21-year-old female assistant referee during the quarter finals of the Umjindi Local Football Association, Mpumalanga News reports.

This happened during the match between Satico Sawmill and Barcelona 2022 at Fairview Mine sports ground. The game ended with a 2-1 score in favour of Barcelona 2022.

“I jumped to the field to help the assistant referee who was attacked by players. That was when one of the players tried to punch me. I dived, missed the punch and fell on the ground. He continued to kick me in the eye while I was lying on the ground,” explained Ndlala.

She was injured in her left eye. A case of assault with an intent of causing grievous body harm was opened with the Barberton police. No arrest had been made so far.

