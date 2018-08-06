 
Business 6.8.2018 03:39 pm

Black Business Council to hold long-awaited election for new leadership

ANA
Former Black Business Council president Danisa Baloyi.

Respected entrepreneurs Sandile Zungu and Thandi Ndlovu are some of the names tipped for the position of president.

The Black Business Council (BBC) will tomorrow hold its long-awaited elective national council meeting to elect new leaders to the top structure of the embattled organisation.

BBC is the over-arching confederation that represents black professionals, business associations and chambers.

The organisation which was co-founded by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, has not had a permanent president since Dr Danisa Baloyi was suspended last December for allegedly swindling R5 million of donation money from the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).

Danisa denied the allegations, but was suspended nonetheless and replaced by Gilbert Mosena as acting president.

The BBC said that the purpose of the election comes at a time when the current leadership’s term has come to an end, and its members will be voting in the new national office bearers.

According to reports, respected entrepreneurs Sandile Zungu and Thandi Ndlovu are some of the names tipped for the position of president.

African News Agency (ANA)

