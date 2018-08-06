 
South Africa 6.8.2018 02:27 pm

Western Cape moves to regulate Uber and Taxify

ANA

The province is expected to hold public hearings on a bill with an aim to regulate e-hailing services.

The Western Cape provincial standing committee on transport and public works will on Wednesday hold its first public hearings into the National Land Transport Amendment Bill aimed at regulating e-hailing services, which include Uber and Taxify.

The National Land Transport Act was passed to restructure the national land transport system that was started by the previous Transition Act (NLTTA).

The Amendment Bill provides for developments since 2009, such as regulating the e-hailing industries, including Uber and Taxify and creating provisions for nonmotorised transport.

Uber management has already expressed its concern over the amendment bill, raising concerns over the proposed amendments on area restrictions and punitive measures on its operators.

