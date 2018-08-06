Rhodes University flag at half-mast for student who took her own life

Rhodes University vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela on Monday had the institution’s flag fly at half-mast in honour of Khensani Maseko, who took her own life just a couple of months after she was raped.

The 23-year-old student, who was raped allegedly by her then-boyfriend in May, was found dead at her family home in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon. It is thought that she committed suicide.

The university said it would request the South African Police Service and National Prosecuting Authority to initiate an inquest into Maseko’s death and that they would issue an intention to suspend the alleged perpetrator.

The SRC, which Maseko was a member of, has expressed shock at her sudden passing. She was also a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command.

Students from the university posted tributes on social media for the third-year BA student, who many said was never the same after the attack.