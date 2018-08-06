Joburg security guard arrested for attempted murder

A 32-year-old male security guard has been arrested for attempted murder at the Braamfontein railway station, Johannesburg Central Police said on Monday.

The security guard was arrested on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said: “It is alleged that a security guard shot a 25-year-old male once in the upper body. The motive for the shooting is not yet known. The victim was taken to hospital by an ambulance. Police confiscated firearm used, and they will be investigating.”

The suspect is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

