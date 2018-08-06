 
menu
South Africa 6.8.2018 01:05 pm

NMU shut down after student withdraws rape case against boyfriend

ANA
NMU students march. File: picture

NMU students march. File: picture

All academic activities were suspended across all NMU campuses on Monday. 

Scores of women embarked on protest action at the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth on Monday after a 21-year-old student opened a case of rape against her boyfriend but then later withdrew the charges.

Protest action erupted at the South Campus after allegations surfaced of a rape that took place on the campus over the weekend.

However, it has since emerged that the rape case is now closed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 21-year-old NMU student opened a case on Saturday morning, and her boyfriend was arrested and detained.

Naidu said a few hours later the woman withdrew the case against her boyfriend.

On Monday, the woman had a consultation with the prosecutor and the case remained closed, Naidu said.

Meanwhile, all academic activities were suspended across all NMU campuses on Monday.

In a statement, NMU said it had taken a decision to suspend all academic activities for the day, including evening classes, while management actively engaged with protesting students on matters relating to gender-based violence.

“The events of this past weekend have once again foregrounded the university’s deep concerns regarding reported cases of GBV. We unequivocally reiterate our condemnation of acts of GBV and we are on record as the University to keep the conversation going towards working with staff and students to embed a culture of zero tolerance.”

“We urge students to practice their agency in partnering with management to promote safety on all our campuses, particularly in communal spaces such as the residences. The University commits to intensifying its sustained programme of action to advocate against GBV and to massify our efforts in eradicating this scourge.”

In October last year, a 25-year-old student and her friend were violently attacked at the NMU Second Avenue Campus in Port Elizabeth while in a computer lab.

A 29-year-old man was charged with raping the two students‚ aged 25 and 30‚ before making off with computer equipment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.