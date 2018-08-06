NMU shut down after student withdraws rape case against boyfriend

Scores of women embarked on protest action at the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth on Monday after a 21-year-old student opened a case of rape against her boyfriend but then later withdrew the charges.

Protest action erupted at the South Campus after allegations surfaced of a rape that took place on the campus over the weekend.

Protest Leader Yandisa Jubase has asked rape and domestic abuse victims to come forward. #NMUShutdown @AlgoaFMNews pic.twitter.com/Q7fxOLCdXf — Athi Plaatjie (@athi_plaatjie) August 6, 2018

However, it has since emerged that the rape case is now closed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 21-year-old NMU student opened a case on Saturday morning, and her boyfriend was arrested and detained.

Naidu said a few hours later the woman withdrew the case against her boyfriend.

On Monday, the woman had a consultation with the prosecutor and the case remained closed, Naidu said.

Meanwhile, all academic activities were suspended across all NMU campuses on Monday.

In a statement, NMU said it had taken a decision to suspend all academic activities for the day, including evening classes, while management actively engaged with protesting students on matters relating to gender-based violence.

“The events of this past weekend have once again foregrounded the university’s deep concerns regarding reported cases of GBV. We unequivocally reiterate our condemnation of acts of GBV and we are on record as the University to keep the conversation going towards working with staff and students to embed a culture of zero tolerance.”

“We urge students to practice their agency in partnering with management to promote safety on all our campuses, particularly in communal spaces such as the residences. The University commits to intensifying its sustained programme of action to advocate against GBV and to massify our efforts in eradicating this scourge.”

Nelson Mandela University women in song in solidarity with a fellow sister raped on campus.#NMUShutdown#RIPKhensani pic.twitter.com/Vmsnu6BDWG — F i r e b r a n d (@ayanda_given) August 6, 2018

In October last year, a 25-year-old student and her friend were violently attacked at the NMU Second Avenue Campus in Port Elizabeth while in a computer lab.

A 29-year-old man was charged with raping the two students‚ aged 25 and 30‚ before making off with computer equipment.