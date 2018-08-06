 
South Africa 6.8.2018

Courtney Peters murder case postponed

Murder accused Mortimer Saunders enters the Cape Town High Court where he will stand trial for the alleged murder and rape of 3-year-old Courtney Pieters of Elsies River. Picture: Noor Slamdien/African News Agency/ANA

The accused has admitted that he had given the toddler ant poison before strangling her.

The trial of the man accused of the murder of three-year-old Courtney Peters was postponed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Murder accused Mortimer Saunders had previously admitted that he had given the toddler ant poison before later strangling her at her Elsies River home in May last year.

The case was postponed to Wednesday due to the state needing more time to analyse forensic reports that were only received on Sunday.

Courtney was last seen alive on May 4, 2017. Her body was found in a shallow grave in Epping Industria on May 13, and Saunders was arrested the following day.

He has denied raping her, but said he used his fingers to penetrate her after the murder.

