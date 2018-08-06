 
South Africa 6.8.2018 01:00 pm

Charred body found behind Evander mineshaft

Arisja Misselhorn

Postmortem and DNA tests will confirm the identity of the deceased, as the remains mainly consisted of bones.

Police have suspected foul play in the missing persons case of Mervin van Heerden in Evander, Mpumalanga, reports the Ridge Times.

A badly burnt body, suspected of being Van Heerden, was found in a pipe behind the number 5 shaft at the Evander Gold Mine.

Postmortem and DNA tests must confirm the identity of the deceased. The remains mainly consisted of bones.

READ MORE: Badly burnt body of man discovered in pit toilet in Limpopo

Two suspects were remanded in custody, and will appear in the Evander Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. A third suspect is still at large.

Police and emergency services worked tirelessly to get the body out of the pipe.

Mervin van Heerden is the co-owner of Karmer Butchery in Evander. He was officially reported as missing after the police found his abandoned car at the Evander dumping site on Friday afternoon.

A search of the dumping site did not render any clues as to what happened to Van Heerden.

