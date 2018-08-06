 
South Africa 6.8.2018 12:33 pm

TAC to march for removal of Mahlangu, Hlongwa from Gauteng ANC PEC

ANA
Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu sits to give testimony at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings in Parktown, 22 January 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The organisation says both former MECs of health contributed to the collapse of the Gauteng health system.

Hundreds of members of Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) and Corruption Watch plan to march to the Gauteng legislature, where they would demand the removal of former health MECs and current members of the provincial legislature.

The TAC wants former Gauteng health MECs Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa to be removed from their recent election to the ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee.

This comes after Mahlangu was fingered in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, while Hlongwa stands accused of facilitating corruption amounting to about R1.2 billion within the Gauteng health department during his tenure.

“A recently published report details the extent to which Hlongwa enabled the hollowing out the department’s coffers. Both former MECs of Health contributed to the collapse of the Gauteng health system,” the TAC said.

