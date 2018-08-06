Four dead, one wounded in horror KZN shooting

A manhunt has been launched following Sunday night’s horror shooting in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal, which left four men dead and a 69-year-old woman wounded, Northern Natal Courier reports.

Police said the drama unfolded at about 7.30pm when three men were sent to fetch goods for the Mabaso family in Nquthu. While travelling in a vehicle, the men were allegedly approached by several unknown gunmen who opened fire on their vehicle, killing all three occupants.

Their bodies were later found near the road at Ntabezibomvu area in Nquthu.

It is alleged that their vehicle was taken away by the suspects, who proceeded to the Mabaso homestead where they allegedly shot another man and an elderly woman. Both victims were seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Later, a young man identified as Philani Mabaso, 21, died in hospital. The 69-year-old woman is still in hospital receiving treatment.

The first three deceased were identified as Nhlakanipho Mabaso, 23, Nkomo Zulu, 29 and Simphiwe Dlamini, 30. Police at Nquthu are investigating the four counts of murder and attempted murder.

“A task team are still on the hunt for those responsible for the callous murders. We are also appealing to anyone who may have information with regards to their identities or whereabouts to contact their local police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” said Durban police spokesperson Col. Thulani Zwane.

