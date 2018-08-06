 
South Africa 6.8.2018 09:55 am

Two in Joburg court for robbing cash security guard

Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

Police says a number of suspects approached a security guard on Friday, pointed him with firearms and made off with cash canisters.

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday in connection with the robbery of a cash security guard at The Glen shopping centre, south of Johannesburg.

Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (Hawks) spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the incident happened on Friday.

“It is alleged a number of suspects approached a security guard on Friday at the mall, pointed him with firearms and made off with cash canisters. Within hours of the commission of the crime, a multidisciplinary intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of the first suspect on Friday Protea Glen, Soweto,” said Mulaudzi.

The second suspect was apprehended in Marble Hall, Limpopo, on Saturday, where police confiscated the stolen cash and the vehicle used as a getaway car.

Investigations continue.

