 
menu
South Africa 6.8.2018 09:18 am

WATCH: Four buses set alight as Cape Town taxi drivers embark on strike

ANA
A Golden Arrow bus was set alight in Shushu crescent, Khayelitsha on Monday morning, 6 August 2018. Picture: supplied

A Golden Arrow bus was set alight in Shushu crescent, Khayelitsha on Monday morning, 6 August 2018. Picture: supplied

The Cape Town fire services confirmed the incidents, but said no injuries were reported.

Four buses were set alight near Cape Town early on Monday, leaving commuters on parts of the Cape Flats stranded as taxi drivers were about to embark on a strike.

In Tutu Avenue in Khayelitsha’s Makhaza area on the Cape Flats, a commuter bus was torched just before 5am. Witnesses said the bus was empty when “someone threw a bomb inside it”.

“We heard a noise, and when we got there, the bus was already finished. Now people are burning tyres in the street. We are not leaving the house,” said a commuter who lives on Tutu Avenue.

She said two more buses were set alight in Lansdowne Road and in Shushu Crescent in Khayelitsha.

Cape Town fire services confirmed the incident in Shushu Crescent, and said a Golden Arrow bus was also torched next to Falsebay College in Lingelethu-West.

No injuries were reported.

Golden Arrow, Cape Town’s main bus operator, said the incidents were affecting its services in Khayelitsha, Delft and Nyanga.

“We have had to suspend services into Delft and Nyanga and are now operating from the outskirts,” the company said in a Facebook post.

The arson coincides with a planned strike by Cape Town minibus taxis over an unsettled dispute relating to the provincial leadership of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).

Taxi associations have said the strike would continue until a pre-elective conference is held, ahead of the conference to elect a provincial leadership for Santaco that is scheduled for August 14.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Gogos help girls, women smash marimba world record 9.8.2018
Cape Town replacing HID street lights with smart LED technology 9.8.2018
Cape Town’s parking bay sells for R570k 6.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.