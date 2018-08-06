Gautrain strike enters second week

The strike by Gautrain workers entered the second week on Monday with train services still being disrupted after the United National Transport Union (Untu) and Bombela Operating Company failed to meet for mediation over the weekend.

Gautrain workers went on strike last Monday, 30 July, demanding a 10% basic salary hike, R1 600 per month housing allowance, R20 000 per annum unconditional bonus per employee, an increase in night work transport subsidy of R64 per night shift and 50% medical aid contribution.

On Friday, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration extended its offer to assist with the wage deadlock but Untu said it was unfortunately unavailable to meet sooner than Monday.

As a result, the Gautrain was not available over the weekend and a reduced train service will continue to operate from Monday during the peak times.

Gautrain workers affiliated to Untu have allegedly had their access cards blocked and are not allowed into the trains stations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android