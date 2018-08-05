Trio nabbed for possession of explosives at Beitbridge border post

Three people have been arrested after they were allegedly caught in possession of a large quantity of explosives while entering South Africa at the Beitbridge border post with Zimbabwe, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo was “still hitting hard” against criminal syndicates in all policing clusters, including at ports of entry, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

“This became evident when a sting joint search operation was conducted yesterday [Saturday] at the Beitbridge port of entry. A truck was stopped at the SARS [South African Revenue Service] scanner for scanning purposes.”

Upon scanning, a “suspicious image” was identified inside the truck, which was then searched. Explosives with the estimated street value of R300,000 were recovered, including 750 blasting cartridges and three rolls of explosive cables. The truck was also confiscated.

Three suspects, aged between 36 and 45, were arrested for being in possession of explosives. The origin and destination of the explosives were still being determined. The suspects would appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court soon and the police investigation was continuing, Ngoepe said.

– African News Agency (ANA)