Alleged suspect beaten to death by community in Port Elizabeth

A 33-year-old man has apparently been beaten to death by an angry mob in Port Elizabeth, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape said on Sunday.

Mount Road SAPS policing cluster commander Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile had sent out a stern warning to the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands after an apparent incident of mob justice which led to the death of a 33-year-old man from Kuyga in Kabega Park, Port Elizabeth, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“This warning comes after a 33-year-old man was beaten to death during the early hours of Saturday morning, 4 August 2018. The community alleged that Glenver van Rooyen was found inside a vehicle and while waiting for police, about 150 people caught him and tied him to a pole. He was severely beaten and died in hospital. The complainant in whose vehicle he allegedly broke into, declined to open a case. Police have opened a murder case,” Naidu said.

Patekile said, “Responsible citizens report crime and do not carry out their own punishment no matter how angry they may be. The SAPS strives to serve and protect our citizens and will continue to uphold the rule of law and we will arrest any person/s who fail to act within the confines of the law.”

– African News Agency (ANA)