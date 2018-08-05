KwaZulu-Natal cops searching for killers of four men

Police at Nquthu, about 50km east of Dundee in northern KwaZulu-Natal, are searching for assailants who killed four men and seriously wounded a woman in the area on Saturday night, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Three men were “sent out by the Mabaso family to fetch some goods at Nquthu” at about 7.30pm, Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said on Sunday.

“The men were travelling in their vehicle when they were approached by unknown suspects who shot all three of them dead. Their bodies were found near the road at Ntabezibomvu area in Nquthu.”

It was alleged that the suspects took the vehicle and proceeded to the Mabaso homestead where they allegedly shot another man and an elderly woman. Both victims were seriously wounded and were taken to hospital. The 24-year-old wounded man later died in hospital. A 69-year-old woman was still being treated in hospital.

Police at Nquthu were investigating four counts of murder and one of attempted murder. A task team was hunting for those responsible for the murders. “We are also appealing to anyone who may have information with regards to their identities or whereabouts to contact their local police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111,” Zwane said.

– African News Agency (ANA)