Police warn of ‘fake prophets’ raping girls in Limpopo

The South African Police Service in Limpopo has cautioned women “of all ages and categories about the unscrupulous individuals calling themselves prophets who are out to terrorise them”.

“This cautioning follows the incident where a 16-year-old girl from a village outside Thohoyandou was unexpectedly raped by a false prophet,” Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Sunday.

“It is alleged that a self-acclaimed prophet sent the victim a text message disguised as a prophet en route to a church service in Dzwerani village outside Thohoyandou. He lured her to come and receive the divine intervention on her life problems.”

On her arrival, the “suspect prophet took her towards the said church and on the way he instructed her to have sex with him in order to acquire mystical powers”.

She declined the request, but he allegedly raped her and forced her to wear black clothing from a bag he was carrying before entering the church with her. Inside the church there were unknown congregants all wearing black clothes as well, Ngoepe said.

“The suspect was identified, but he is still on the run and the manhunt is still continuing. Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspect involved in this matter may contact Maj-Gen Rosina Mulaudzi at 082-451-7217, or the crime stop number 08600-0111 or the crime line sms 32211, or the nearest police station.”

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba condemned such “barbaric acts practiced in the name of religion”, and said those perpetrating this type of crime would be dealt with accordingly and without compromise.

– African News Agency (ANA)