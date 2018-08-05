 
menu
South Africa 5.8.2018 12:47 pm

Limpopo cops seek ‘highly wanted’ fugitive

ANA

Police were notified about the suspect’s activities and started with the initial investigations, after which the manhunt ensued.

Police in Makhado near Thohoyandou have launched a manhunt for a suspect allegedly involved in a business burglary, Limpopo police said.

“It is alleged that workers at one of the retail shops within Makhado CBD reported on duty and found that thousands of undisclosed amount of money in the cash office was stolen by unknown suspects,” Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Police were notified, responded immediately, and started with the initial investigations, after which the manhunt ensued. The method used to gain entry to the shop was not yet clear at this stage, but the ongoing police investigations would tell, Ngoepe said.

The suspects were still unknown and no arrests had been made. Police had requested Khutso Michael Maponya, 28, from Lenyenye township outside Tzaneen, to go to the Makhado police station or to the nearest police station to assist with the investigation, Ngoepe said.

Anyone with information which could lead to the arrest of the suspects involved should please contact Colonel Nyelisani Mabatha at 082-565-8171, or the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the crime line sms 32211, or the nearest police station.

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.