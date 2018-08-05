Limpopo cops seek ‘highly wanted’ fugitive

Police in Makhado near Thohoyandou have launched a manhunt for a suspect allegedly involved in a business burglary, Limpopo police said.

“It is alleged that workers at one of the retail shops within Makhado CBD reported on duty and found that thousands of undisclosed amount of money in the cash office was stolen by unknown suspects,” Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Police were notified, responded immediately, and started with the initial investigations, after which the manhunt ensued. The method used to gain entry to the shop was not yet clear at this stage, but the ongoing police investigations would tell, Ngoepe said.

The suspects were still unknown and no arrests had been made. Police had requested Khutso Michael Maponya, 28, from Lenyenye township outside Tzaneen, to go to the Makhado police station or to the nearest police station to assist with the investigation, Ngoepe said.

Anyone with information which could lead to the arrest of the suspects involved should please contact Colonel Nyelisani Mabatha at 082-565-8171, or the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the crime line sms 32211, or the nearest police station.

– African News Agency (ANA)