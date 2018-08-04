Civic body Sanco slams attack on EC police station

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) on Saturday expressed its concern about the escalating incidents of theft of police firearms, this after a robbery at the Kareedouw police station in the Eastern Cape in which an armed gang made off with an undisclosed number of police firearms.

In a statement, Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu expressed shock and questioned: “How do communities that are living in constant fear of violent crimes such as murders, cash-in-transit heists, armed robberies and hijacking believe that police are gaining an upper hand over aggravated robberies while marauding gangs are emptying police armouries?”

Mahlangu stressed that police stations are community safety centres that are supposed to be unassailable but accessible for services round the clock.

“Police Management must indicate what preventative measures and security review measures have they put in place since the Encobo Police Station robbery incident to make sure that armouries at all our police stations are impregnable because heartless criminals will stop at nothing to access them,” he said.

A gang of armed men robbed the Kareedouw police station just before 2am on Saturday morning, holding the officer on duty at gunpoint, before fleeing with a number of firearms, including automatic rifles, as well as a police radio, from the safe.

In the Ngcobo incident, also in the Eastern Cape, in February, five police officers and one off-duty soldier were killed when a group of men attacked the station and made off with weapons from the police armoury.

Mahlangu urged authorities to investigate circumstances surrounding the latest robbery, including the possibility of it being an inside job and appealed to communities to assist police to put those responsible behind bars.

“No hole must be big enough for those responsible to hide and all firearms accounted for before lives are lost,” said Mahlangu.

A task team of detectives and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, or Hawks, have been assembled to trace the suspects.

“We have experienced detectives, including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, and organised crime that’s been activated to track down these brazen thieves,” he added.

– African News Agency (ANA)