Provincial hearings into expropriation of land without compensation come to an end

Parliament’s Joint Constitutional Review Committee on Saturday concluded provincial public hearings into section 25 of the Constitution in the Cape Metropolitan Area with one of the biggest gatherings to date.

The committee, which held a total 34 hearings in all nine provinces of South Africa, was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of this section and other clauses were necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation. It was also asked to propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

Hundreds of members of the public attended Saturday’s hearings at the Friend of God Church in Goodwood. The church has a capacity of 1,500. Long queues were still seen outside during the hearing and as people finished submissions, they made space for others to come into the venue

Co-Chairperson of the committee, Vincent Smith, said: “I am confident that this was a democratic process. Everyone who wanted an opportunity to speak was allowed to speak. The committee allowed for democracy to prevail”.

His counterpart, Co-Chairperson of the committee Lewis Nzimande, concurred saying: “Even though we had a packed hall with emotions running high, the people of South Africa were orderly and tolerant.

“The committee is proud of the tolerance showed by our people, even when they completely disagreed with speakers. This speaks directly to how the whole South Africa generally operates – we allow for all views.”

Smith said following the hearings, the committee will assess the hundreds of thousands of written submissions it received after which it will invite those submitters, who indicated that they wanted to make oral presentations, to hearings at parliament.

“This process will take a bit of time as we had a substantial response to this matter. We want to ensure that we do a thorough job,” explained Smith.

Once the process had been concluded, the multi-party committee will deliberate extensively on this matter before it reports to both Houses of Parliament.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) this week announced that it was going ahead with its intention to review the contentious section.

In a late address on Tuesday, ANC leader and SA President Cyril Ramaphosa said his party will, through the “parliamentary process, finalise a proposed amendment to the Constitution that outlines more clearly the conditions under which expropriation of land without compensation can be effected”.

– African News Agency (ANA)