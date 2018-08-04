Child killed and govt worker murdered in double tragedy in KZN

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) is reeling from a double tragedy which first saw a school child killed in a car accident, and then a department staff member allegedly shot and killed by a relative of the schoolgirl in retaliation for the accident.

In a statement, the department said that on Friday two staff members, a man and a woman, drove through Msinga in the Ngome area, on official business after returning from Pietermaritzburg, when they were involved in an accident which resulted in the accidental death of the schoolgirl.

“The pair stopped the car as they were still in shock, attempting to solicit assistance when they were confronted by an unknown gunman who reportedly threatened the two colleagues with violence which resulted in the male employee managing to run away in the process escaping a hail of bullets fired at him, while the female, trapped in the vehicle, was shot dead on the scene.”

KZN Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said: It is with a heavy heart that we express our condolences to the family of the child that was killed during a road accident involving our departmental vehicle. In the same breath, we condemn the murder of one of our staff members following this accident.

“Words cannot describe how one feel when one thinks of the loss endured by those who have just lost a child to an accident. But words also fail one to fathom that another person could be murdered in retaliation. This is a horrible tragedy, the death of a child is sad and very disturbing news to all of us, it is also deeply hurting that a defenceless woman was brutally murdered in what appears to be an act of retaliation. We send our heartfelt condolences to all the affected families who have lost their relatives in this tragic situation.

“Equally, we strongly condemn the acts of violence and taking of law into their own hands. We encourage members of the public to work with the police in identifying all those involve behind this tragic incident,” said Dube-Ncube.

KZN Cogta appealed to the law enforcement agencies to investigate the double tragedy without delay. The department also appealed for calm and cooperation within the community of Msinga in the wake of the incidents.

– African News Agency (ANA)