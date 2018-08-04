Two suspects arrested for possession of over 200 rounds of ammo

Police in Cape Town have arrested two suspects who were found with over 200 rounds of ammunition inside a supermarket store in Browns Farm in Nyanga.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the suspects are due to appear in court next week after they were arrested with 203 9mm live rounds of ammunition inside a Cash and Carry Supermarket in Monwood Drive in Browns Farm, Nyanga.

“Members attached to the Provincial Organised Crime Investigations Projects, with the assistance of the members of the National Intervention Unit and Provincial Taxi Unit were conducting a tracing operation at the Supermarket on a suspect wanted on a case of double murder and attempted murder where Somalian nationals were killed in June in Khayelitsha.

“The suspect, 30 was arrested and during the search at the premises, members of the OCI Projects recovered the 203 rounds of 9mm ammunition.”

The 41-year-old shop owner was also arrested for the illegal possession of ammunition.

The duo are due to appear in Athlone Magistrate’s Court once charged for the illegal possession of ammunition, and the 30-year-old will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court, on further charges of double murder and attempted murder.

– African News Agency (ANA)