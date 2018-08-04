Undercover sting sees police crack open Cape Town drug operation

A two-month long intelligence-driven undercover operation saw Western Cape police arrest a number of suspects at a suspected drug den in Burgundy Estate in Cape Town’s northern suburbs.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a person of interest who resided at a residence in Saffron Crescent, Burgundy Estate and was alleged to be a drug dealer supplying cocaine, mdma, hydroponic dagga was under surveillance during July and August.

He said three undercover test buys were conducted to gather intelligence.

“Various sting operations were conducted on respectively the 19th of July 2018, where one gram of cocaine was purchased for R800, on the 24th July 2018 two grams of cocaine for R1,600 in total (R800 per gram) and two grams of hydroponic dagga for R200 in total (R100 per gram),” Van Wyk said. “The total buy was for R1800.

“On the 1st of August 2018 the final buy was done when seven grams of cocaine and 20 mdma capsules were purchased for R7,200.

“The perpetrator was arrested and detained directly after the sale took place, and the search warrant was executed. The house was searched and additional drugs were found, whereafter three more occupants were detained. The total of drugs and weight will be determined by the Forensic Department.”

The suspects, aged between 28 and 29 years old, are linked to these incidents and will appear in Bellville Court soonest.

The K9 Unit and Bothasig SAPS aided with the operation.

– African News Agency (ANA)