One dies in collision near Durban

A motorist died and several others were injured in a collision on the N2 highway north-bound near the M7 near Durban.

According to private paramedic service Netcare 911, at about 10.50am on Saturday morning, emergency services responded to to reports of a collision.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports from the scene indicated that a light motor vehicle and a light delivery vehicle were involved in a collision.

“An adult male who is believed to have been the driver of the bakkie tragically died on the scene,” Herbst said.

“Another person is in a serious condition and two others sustained mild injuries.”

All the injured patients were treated on scene and transported to hospital for further treatment.

Authorities were on the scene to investigate.

– African News Agency (ANA)