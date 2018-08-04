Bakkie rolls in Joburg, 27 people injured

Twenty-seven people were injured on Saturday morning, when the bakkie they were travelling in rolled on the N1 North before the Malibongwe off-ramp in Johannesburg, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when paramedics arrived on the scene before 7am, they found some of the patients lying and sitting next to the highway.

“The driver was still seated in the bakkie. Upon further assessment, paramedics found that two patients sustained serious injuries and the rest sustained minor to moderate injuries,” she said.

The injured people were transported to nearby hospitals for further medical treatment.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

– African News Agency (ANA)