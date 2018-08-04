Four people killed, five injured in Witbank crash

Four people were killed and five other people were injured when two vehicles collided on the R555 Ou Ogies road in Witbank, Mpumalanga, on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when paramedics arrived on the scene at about 6.30am, another medical service was already in attendance.

“Upon further assessment, three people were found to have sustained fatal injuries. They were declared dead on the scene by paramedics. Three others were found to have sustained serious injuries, and another two sustained minor to moderate injuries,” Van Huyssteen said.

“ER24 transported a woman who was in a critical condition to hospital. Unfortunately, shortly afterwards the woman succumbed to her injuries in the hospital and was declared dead. The rest of the patients were transported to hospital by various other medical services on scene.”

The cause of the accident was not known and police were on the scene to investigate, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)