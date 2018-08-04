Classrooms, offices of Eastern Cape high school burnt

Centane police are investigating a case of arson after the Ncedisizwe Senior Secondary School in Cebe Village, Centane, was found burnt, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

“It is alleged that the school was burnt during the night of Thursday, August 2, [into the morning of] Friday, August 3. The management of the school left everything in order on Thursday 02 August 2018,” spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

“Four classrooms were left open as some learners were having afternoon studies. The principal of the school was alerted telephonically during the early hours of Friday 03 August 2018 that the school was on fire. Information technology machines and school furniture to the value of R95 000 was burnt.”

Manatha said that two offices were also burnt. He said no arrests have been made, but investigations continued.

– African News Agency (ANA)