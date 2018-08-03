Ball in motion to have Trollip booted from office

Opposition parties in Nelson Mandela Bay have today petitioned Speaker Jonathan Lawack to convene a special council meeting with the intention of once again trying to oust Mayor Athol Trollip.

The special request was submitted by the African Independent Congress’ (AIC) Tshonono Buyeye, the African National Congress’ (ANC) Andile Lungisa, the United Democratic Movement’s (UDM) Mongameli Bobani, the Patriotic Alliance’s (PA) Marlon Daniels and the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Zilindile Vena.

Earlier this year, Daniels was appointed as the mayoral committee member for roads and transport following the PA joining the coalition.

“We, the undersigned majority of councillors of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipal Council, hereby request that you convene a special council meeting in the Council Chambers, Woolboard building, Military Road Central, on Friday 10 August 2018 at 14:00,” the petition read.

The opposition parties, with the PA, hold a combined 61-seat majority in the council of 120 seats. The DA-led coalition together with the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and Congress of the People (Cope) have 59 seats.

The ANC has 50 seats, the EFF six, the UDM two and the AIC, PA and United Front have one each.

The opposition parties are sitting together at one table in an attempt to put a new coalition government in place and want the following motions to be heard next week Friday:

to remove Trollip as mayor;

to remove Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Lawack as speaker of council;

to remove DA councillor Werner Senekal as chief whip;

to rescind the decision of council in November last year that dissolved the post of deputy mayor;

to vote in a new deputy mayor;

and to remove all political heads of municipal portfolios.

This will be the third attempt to boot Trollip from office after the last motion of no confidence was withdrawn by the EFF in May this year.

Meanwhile, DA leader Mmusi Maimane today condemned plans by political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay to form a new coalition against his party’s white mayor, saying the party would not be part of a coalition based on race.

”On this new coalition that is being spoken of…we can’t coalise on race, we can’t get together and say we are doing so because we are black or we are white….or that we will only deliver for this race and not that race,” Maimane said today.

“That is not the SA we want to build…we want to build one country for all,” he told a second-year review in Johannesburg of how DA-led metros in the country have performed.

Maimane said it was clear that the opposition parties want to take NMB back to the ”corrupt ways of the ANC”, a reference to the national ruling African National Congress which ran the city until municipal elections in 2016.

The ANC lost the metro in the 2016 local government elections. No political party was able to clinch a majority and this resulted in the DA having to sign coalition agreements with smaller opposition parties in order to have enough numbers to govern the city.

– African News Agency (ANA)