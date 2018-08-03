CCMA again offers to help resolve Gautrain strike

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) today extended its offer to assist with the wage deadlock between the United National Transport Union (Untu) and Bombela Operating Company, the operator of the Gautrain.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said the company promptly accepted the CCMA’s offer as they were concerned by the potential loss of income by their workers and were hoping to find a resolution as a matter of urgency.

“We have informed the CCMA that we are available for immediate engagement. The Untu has indicated that it is unfortunately unavailable to meet sooner than Monday,” said Nayager.

“We wish to thank our passengers for their understanding and support over this time. We hope that a settlement can be found before Monday”.

Nayager said they will review their contingency plans during the weekend and would communicate any possible enhancements to the current service for Monday by Sunday afternoon latest.

Workers went on strike on Monday, demanding a 10 percent salary hike, among others. Bombela was offering 8.6 percent.

