KZN taxi accident leaves 23 children injured

A total of 23 pupils aged between five and 14 have been injured after a taxi in which they were travelling hit a tree and nearly ran over an embankment in Klaarwater, Durban.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to reports of a collision on Mkomazi Street in Klaarwater this afternoon.

Herbst said the children were from various schools and were all passengers in the taxi. He said authorities were on scene to investigate.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a mini-bus taxi lost control resulting in the passenger vehicle hitting a tree. All the patients were treated on scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)