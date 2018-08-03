 
menu
South Africa 3.8.2018 04:08 pm

KZN taxi accident leaves 23 children injured

ANA
The taxi after the accident in Mkomazi Street in Klaarwater, Durban, in which 23 children were injured. Picture: Supplied Netcare 911

The taxi after the accident in Mkomazi Street in Klaarwater, Durban, in which 23 children were injured. Picture: Supplied Netcare 911

The taxi first hit a tree and then nearly went down an embankment in Klaarwater, Durban.

A total of 23 pupils aged between five and 14 have been injured after a taxi in which they were travelling hit a tree and nearly ran over an embankment in Klaarwater, Durban.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to reports of a collision on Mkomazi Street in Klaarwater this afternoon.

Herbst said the children were from various schools and were all passengers in the taxi. He said authorities were on scene to investigate.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a mini-bus taxi lost control resulting in the passenger vehicle hitting a tree. All the patients were treated on scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two dead after taxi and car collide 29.7.2018
KZN police activate 72-hour action plan to investigate taxi murders 23.7.2018
One dead, 14 injured in Malibongwe Drive pileup 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.