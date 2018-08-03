Gauteng education online admission placements under way

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) said on Friday that the placement for online admissions applications was under way.

“The Gauteng department of education has today, 03 August 2018, commenced with placement of learners. This means all parents who applied for the 2019 Admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8 during the application period (16 April 2018 to 28 May 2018) will receive offers of placement via SMS,” the GDE said in a statement.

“Parents must visit our website www.gdeadmissions.gov.za to accept or reject the offer of placement within seven working days. In the event of lost login credentials [username and password] parents may be assisted by contacting our call centre on 0800 000 789 or by visiting the nearest district office.”

The department said failure to respond to the offer of placement would result in them forfeiting the offer to the next applicant on the waiting list.

“Parents with pending status on the system are requested to be patient; offers will be issued throughout the placement period.”

The GDE said parents that failed to submit the required documents to the schools during the allocated time frame from April 16, to June 5, were requested to submit documents at district offices from September 10 to September 14.

“These applicants and all those who could not be placed by schools due to capacity will be placed by districts. The department plans to place all Grade 1 and 8 learners for the 2019 academic year by 31 October 2018.”

