South Africa 3.8.2018

Velile Present loses docket battle

Errol Velile Present. Picture: Facebook

The accused’s lawyer launched an application for the court to order the state to grant them the case docket after it emerged that more charges were added to his case.

Former African National Congress (ANC) staffer Errol Velile Present and his co-accused on Friday failed to convince the Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court to hand them the police docket, which they claimed would assist them during their bail application.

The accused wanted to see the contents of the docket after the state added new charges on Tuesday.

The new charges, which were announced by state prosecutor Paseka Tameli, included the attempted murder charge as well as possession of suspected stolen vehicles for all four accused.

The defence lawyers asserted they were caught unaware by the additional charges, and launched an application for Magistrate John Baloyi to order the state to grant them the case docket to better prepare for the bail application.

“Application by the defence is premature and dismissed,” Baloyi said.

Present is accused number four in the case, while the others are Zakhele Zondo, accused one, Itumeleng Manama, accused two, and Bheki Biyela, accused three.

The crimes relate to an incident in July at a mall in Dobsonville, Soweto, where the four are alleged to have “forcefully” robbed a G4S cash van as well as shooting and critically injuring one of the guards.

On Friday, the four men walked up the dock and had their heads covered with their jackets hiding their faces.

There was a heavy police presence in the courtroom while some officers stood at the door and vetted everyone coming.

Everyone was required to sign in their details before entering the courtroom.

The matter was adjourned briefly, and is expected to continue for bail application proceedings.

