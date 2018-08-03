Scholar patroller rape case postponed due to absent legal aid

The pre-trial proceedings of the AB Xuma Primary School scholar patroller facing rape and sexual assault charges were postponed due to his legal representative not being present in court on Friday.

During proceedings at the South Gauteng High Court, state prosecutor Jacki Steyn told Judge Ramarumo Monama that the matter was ready for trial on November 12.

The scholar patroller, Johannes Molefe, was arrested and has been in custody since October 2017 after he allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a number of children from the primary school. He is facing three counts of rape and eleven of sexual assault.

Molefe told the court that his legal representative who had assisted him in the early stages of the case at the Protea Magistrates’ Court had said he would be present in court on Friday.

Judge Monama told Molefe that he would not be able to assist him without a legal representative. He added the charges Molefe was facing were serious and it would not be in his favour to represent himself.

“You know what this political month stands for? ” Monama asked Molefe.

“Yes, Women’s Month,” Molefe responded.

“That is why I’m saying this matter must get attention. I’m not saying you are guilty,” Monama said.

He postponed the matter to August 10 to allow Molefe to receive legal aid.

“The trial date must not be missed,” he said.

A few parents of children from AB Xuma Primary were present, as well as the principal. They refused to comment on the matter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.