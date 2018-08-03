French tourist shot in Melville robbery

Two French tourists have been shot after being followed from a nearby bank, Northcliff Melville Times reports.

Brixton police received a complaint on July 28 regarding a robbery involving two French tourists that took place at about 12.45pm.

Upon arrival, the police discovered one individual bleeding.

Brixton police spokesperson Jeanette Backoff said: “Police were informed that the complainant and a female friend are from France and visiting South Africa. They were driving from a bank when they were approached by two males driving a white Toyota Corolla who pointed a firearm at the visitors to stop the vehicle.” The male victim was then shot by the suspects, and had his money, passports, bank cards and credit cards stolen from him. The suspects fled the scene, and police were called to the scene. Backoff said a case of attempted murder and armed robbery has been opened, and investigations are under way. If you have any details on this incident or any other criminal issues, please contact the Brixton Police Station on 011 248 5500.