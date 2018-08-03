Repairs to leak at Randburg licensing department under way

Ward 102 councillor David Potter is alerting the public to repair work currently under way at the Randburg Drivers Licence Renewal Centre, Randburg Sun reports.

Users visiting the centre would have noticed the reception area, usually used to access the stairwell, has been closed off.

READ MORE: How to book online to renew your driver’s licence in Gauteng

According to Potter, this is due to a water leak on a pipe said to have started under the reception section of the building.

On Thursday, he confirmed that the leak has been stopped and repairs to the building will now commence.

The Johannesburg Property Company, a City-owned entity, has held various site meetings to determine the way forward.

According to Potter, the situation “is far from ideal, but again reinforces the neglect of the building over the many years it has been in operation”.

Potter added a comprehensive report had been compiled and submitted to the City detailing the detailed scope of work needed and the millions of rands needed to bring the building to some decent state.

“The building was unfortunately left to mothball some many years ago, and little maintenance was done to it since then. The reception area of the driver’s licence office will likely be closed for some time, necessitating users to use a nearby passage via the revenue department reception to gain access to the stairwell and upper floor of the Drivers Licence Renewal Centre.”

The City has put up signage indicating the temporary route to the stairwell section of the Drivers Licence Renewal Centre while repairs take place.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android