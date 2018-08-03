Maritzburg ‘serial killer’ makes full confession

The 22-year-old former Alexandra High School learner suspected of murdering three elderly people within a month was taken by detectives to court on Thursday morning, where he made a full confession before senior magistrate Ashin Singh, reports Maritzburg Sun.

A reliable source confirmed to Capital Newspapers that the suspect, who lives in ‘Ghost Town’, Woodlands, said he was “relieved” to admit what he had done. “I want the truth to set me free,” he said.

It is believed the suspect is a known drug addict.

One night after slitting the throat of 89-year-old Patricia Elizabeth Tugwell at Jacaranda Retirement Lodge on Tuesday, the serial killer brazenly returned to the scene, targeting the neighbouring Kenwyn Retirement Home.

He was spotted by neighbours, who apprehended him and handed him over to the police. Both retirement homes are situated on Pietermaritz Street.

On July 21, an 89-year-old disabled man was also found murdered at the Jacaranda Lodge. He had been stabbed in the head. A pair of scissors was also found at the scene. Electronic goods were stolen.

A week prior, a 92-year-old resident at the Kenwyn Old Age Home, was found dead by a cleaner. It is believed the woman had been strangled to death, and a small flat-screen TV and two cellphones were taken.

Yesterday, detectives linked the suspect through fingerprints to the three murders and another CBD burglary. The suspect pointed out the scenes of his crimes.

Earlier this week, Pietermaritzburg and District Council for the Care of the Aged (PADCA) CEO Trevor Clowes, said he was “appalled by the senseless violence”.

“We are appalled by the senseless violence against the frail, defenceless elders in our community. The safety of all our residents is of paramount importance and we are fully aware of the expectations placed on us by the residents and their families when it comes to security,” he said.

